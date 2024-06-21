TN Illicit Liquor Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 47, 3 Held in 15-Day Judicial Custody

In a devastating turn of events, Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district has been rocked by a hooch tragedy claiming the lives of 47 individuals who consumed illicit liquor. The incident has sparked intense political and public outcry, overshadowing the ongoing legislative proceedings in Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on its second day of session, descended into chaos as members of the AIADMK, donned in black attire, vociferously demanded accountability and a thorough discussion on the Kallakurichi tragedy. Their impassioned protests prompted Speaker Appavu to order their expulsion from the Assembly premises, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
Outside the Assembly, scenes of commotion unfolded as AIADMK members, surrounded by heavy police presence, continued to demand justice for the victims. The unrest underscores the deep-seated concerns over governance and public safety in the wake of such incidents.
Meanwhile, judicial developments unfolded swiftly as three suspects allegedly linked to the illicit liquor trade in Kallakurichi were remanded to 15 days of judicial custody. The accused - identified as Govindaraj, Damadoran, and Vijaya - were promptly transferred to Cuddalore Central Prison following their appearance before the district combined court.
Amidst mounting pressure, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai escalated the issue to the national stage, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the tragedy. He alleged systemic failures and hinted at complicity between local political figures associated with the ruling DMK party and illicit liquor vendors, accusing them of turning a blind eye to illegal activities.
In response to the outcry, the Tamil Nadu government took immediate steps, initiating a judicial inquiry led by retired Madras High Court Judge Justice B Gokuldas. The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the tragedy and propose measures to prevent future occurrences. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased victim's family and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment in various medical facilities including Kallakurichi Government Medical College, Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry.
The situation remains fluid as the state navigates through both the humanitarian and political fallout of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. As investigations continue and legislative sessions resume, the focus remains on justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible, amidst broader concerns over public safety and governance in Tamil Nadu.