TN Illicit Liquor Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 47, 3 Held in 15-Day Judicial Custody

In response to the outcry, the Tamil Nadu government took immediate steps, initiating a judicial inquiry led by retired Madras High Court Judge Justice B Gokuldas. The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the tragedy and propose measures to prevent future occurrences. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased victim's family and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment in various medical facilities including Kallakurichi Government Medical College, Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry.