Tomato prices likely to fall as new crop arrives from Maharashtra: Govt To Rajya Sabha

In an effort to address the recent surge in tomato prices, the government announced on Friday that consumers can expect relief in the coming days as the arrival of a new crop from Maharashtra has significantly increased supply in the market.
In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, attributed the rise in tomato prices to lower production during the kharif season and heightened demand observed during the festive period.
To tackle the issue, the government has implemented a comprehensive monitoring mechanism through a dashboard to keep a close eye on the prices and availability of essential commodities, including tomatoes. This enables them to take necessary and timely measures to ensure sufficient supply and combat any attempts at hoarding and profiteering.
In addition, the states and union territories have been advised to enforce the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. These acts are designed to prevent any artificial shortages or unjustified price hikes in the market.
Moreover, the government has taken proactive steps to facilitate the import of onions and tomatoes from other countries, further augmenting their domestic availability and contributing to price moderation.
Based on data provided by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation, and Farmers Welfare, the arrival of new tomato crops from Maharashtra has seen a substantial increase, rising from 72,000 quintals in October to 1,68,000 quintals in November. This boost in supply is expected to have a positive impact on tomato prices in the near future, providing much-needed relief to consumers.