Tomato Prices To Reach Rs 100/ Kg Soon: Report

Anji Reddy, a tomato farmer from Kolar was quoted by the publication as saying, “The sowing of tomato this year is lower than the previous years, for various reasons. Many farmers in Kolar shifted to beans this year, as the price of beans skyrocketed last year. However, due to deficient monsoons crops have dried up and wilted. The tomato crop in the district may be only 30 percent of the usual.”