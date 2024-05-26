Tragic Fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in East Delhi Claims 7 Lives

A devastating fire broke out at the New Born Baby Care hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of at least seven babies. Out of the 12 newborns rescued, one remains on a ventilator, while five others are hospitalized. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) responded promptly, deploying nine fire trucks to tackle the blaze, as reported by ANI.
The fire erupted in the three-storey building, quickly engulfing it in flames. The police reported that the children were rescued from the upper floors. DFS chief Atul Garg stated, "The call was about a fire at a baby care centre. There are multiple babies inside. The firemen are working there. The fire is being doused and the children are being rescued."
Local residents played a crucial role in the rescue efforts. Videos from the scene showed them climbing grill bars and ladders to reach the upper floors, where they carried newborns to safety. The fire, which also spread to adjacent buildings, was eventually brought under control in time to prevent further damage.
Fire Officer Rajesh provided more details to ANI, stating, "At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information about a fire at the hospital. Fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was completely extinguished. Two buildings were affected by the fire: the hospital and two floors of a residential building on the right side. Approximately 11-12 people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Further details will be shared later."
The rescued children were transported to the East Delhi Advance NICU hospital following the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.