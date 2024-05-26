Tragic Fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in East Delhi Claims 7 Lives

Swift Response from Fire Services

Fire Officer Rajesh provided more details to ANI, stating, "At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information about a fire at the hospital. Fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was completely extinguished. Two buildings were affected by the fire: the hospital and two floors of a residential building on the right side. Approximately 11-12 people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Further details will be shared later."