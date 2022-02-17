Tragic Incident in Uttar Pradesh, 13 Women Die after Falling into Well

Thirteen women lost their lives after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.



The incident took place during a pre-wedding ceremony at Naurangiya Tola village. Few women were sitting on an iron slab of a well. Unable to bear the load, the slab broke leading to the death of 13 women which also included young girls.

Reportedly ten other persons have also been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the families of the 13 women who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured persons.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also extended condolences to the family of the deceased persons.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to step up rescue and relief operations and provide the necessary treatment to the injured.

