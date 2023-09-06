TRAI Releases Recommendations on “Issues Related To FM Radio Broadcasting”

In this regard, a consultation paper was issued on February 9, 2023 seeking comments of the stakeholders on the issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting.

The last date of submission of comments was March 9, 2023 and counter-comments was March 23, 2023.

TRAI received 11 comments and 9 counter-comments from stakeholders.

These comments are available on TRAI’s website. In this regard, an Open House Discussion was also held on April 26, 2023 through online mode.