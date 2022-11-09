Tremors of Nepal Earthquake Felt in Delhi, Uttarakhand

The tremors of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Nepal were felt in India’s Capital New Delhi and Uttarakhand's in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am in the national capital and nearby areas.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was also recorded in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake jolts were felt with an intensity of 5 km depth below the ground in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 06:27:13 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 80.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude rocked Nepal at 1:57 am today killing at least six persons.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Dipayal in Doti district and the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, said the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS reported.