Assam Woman Dies in Delhi; Family Alleges Police Apathy

The death of a young Assamese woman in the national capital has triggered serious allegations of negligence against the Delhi Police, with her grieving family accusing officers of indifference and delay in conducting mandatory procedures.

Tridisha Bora, who had been living in Mahipalpur in South West Delhi, passed away on Friday night under circumstances that her family says require urgent clarification. However, what has deepened their anguish is the alleged delay in conducting her post-mortem examination and the lack of cooperation from the local police.

According to her brother, who rushed to Delhi from Assam after being informed of her deteriorating health, the ordeal began soon after her death was confirmed. “My sister passed away on Friday. I reached Delhi on Saturday and immediately contacted the police station before going to the hospital. I asked them what had happened and when the post-mortem would be conducted,” he said.

He claimed that officials informed him that the autopsy could not be carried out immediately due to the weekend and assured him it would be done on Monday. “They told me it would be completed by 12 noon on Monday. I agreed and waited. But it has now been three days since I arrived, and nothing has happened,” he alleged.

The family has specifically raised concerns about the role of the Vasant Kunj Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the case falls. The brother alleged that he was repeatedly denied permission to see his sister’s body and was given what he described as “procedural excuses.”

“I requested several times to let me see her once, but they did not allow it, saying it does not fall within the procedure. Today, I tried calling the investigating officer. They kept me waiting the entire day. When I could not take it anymore and requested repeatedly, I came to know that they had been misleading me,” he claimed.

Tridisha had been working at a private firm in Delhi for nearly five years. According to her family, a friend informed them that she had fallen ill and was taken to a hospital after her pulse dropped. “They told me her pulse was low and that they had admitted her. I said I was on my way and asked them to take care of her. Around 9 to 9:30 pm, they called again and informed me that she had died,” her brother recounted.

When he reached Delhi, he was told that she had returned from work and was talking with friends when she suddenly collapsed.

The family has expressed suspicion and distress not only over the circumstances of her sudden death but also over what they describe as systemic apathy towards people from the Northeast. “I have come to understand that there is a certain neglect towards Northeast people from the police. Delhi Police does not cooperate with us at all,” he alleged.

He further stated that authorities have now assured him that the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, but he remains unconvinced. “They have again said it will be done tomorrow. I do not know whether to believe it anymore. All I want is for them to conduct the post-mortem and allow me to take her body back home,” he said.

The tragedy has also taken a heavy toll on the family back in Assam. Their mother is currently hospitalised, and the family had earlier lost their father. “My mother is in the hospital. We lost our father long ago, and now she is gone,” he said.

In a desperate appeal for help, he has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and facilitate the smooth completion of formalities so that Tridisha’s mortal remains can be brought back to Assam for the last rites.