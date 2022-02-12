Tripura: 7 NLFT Cadres Surrender before Security Forces

Seven cadres of the Parimal Debbarma faction of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before security forces in Tripura.

The cadres surrendered in different locations of the state.

While five NLFT cadres surrendered before Assam Rifles at the Anandabazar area under Tripura’s Dhalai district, two cadres laid down arms before the special branch of Tripura police at North Tripura.

The joint operation was launched by the Agartala battalion of Assam Rifles along with its field intelligence team on February 11.

The operation was conducted based on the inputs from the field intelligence team and wireless experimental unit.

According to sources in Assam Rifles, preliminary interrogation revealed that cadres had joined NLFT (PD) in Bangladesh.

The cadres reportedly realized during their experience in the field that the banned outfit's cause for the independence of Tripura has lost its relevance.

Meanwhile, the NLFT (PD) faction is reportedly also facing a serious financial organizational crisis.