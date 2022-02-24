Tripura CM invites Bangladesh Garment Industry to Invest in State

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb invited top garment industry figures of Bangladesh to invest in the state to avail special subsidies being offered by the Indian government in the Special Economic Zone.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Bangladesh Film Festival at a private hotel in capital Agartala, Biplab Deb said, “"If you export products, you are charged with customs duties and other subsidiary taxes. If the same product is manufactured here, you will get a special subsidy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industry-friendly schemes."

"India is a big market. Since Bangladesh is now world-famous for its garments industry, it should also make efforts to get hold of the whole North-Eastern market," Deb added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have given a new height to the Indo-Bangla bilateral ties. Problems that were dragged on and on had been resolved owing to the concerted efforts of both the Prime Ministers," he said.

He also said that projects worth several thousand crores were in the implementing stage in Tripura and Bangladesh could get benefitted from it.

Deb also pointed out that infrastructure projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in the railway and highway sectors are going to be approved soon, while another Rs 20,000 crore projects are in the implementing stage.