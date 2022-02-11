Tripura Couple Tied To Tree, Thrashed By Villagers Over 'Illicit Relationship'

A man and a woman were allegedly thrashed by a group of villagers after being tied to a tree in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, suspecting them to be engaged in an illicit relationship.

In a video which went viral, the man repeatedly claimed that he is a distant relative of the woman.

Meanwhile, police reached Paulpara village in Golaghati area and rescued both of them who are in their 40s.

“We have come to know about incident at Golaghati and asked the Superintendent of Police, Sepahijala, to register a case and undertake an investigation,” Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Arindam Nath, said.

As per reports, the man, who is a driver by profession, visited the woman’s house, after which, villagers reached there and asked her to open the door. They were then dragged out of the house, tied to a tree and thrashed.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women, Barnali Goswami, termed the incident as barbaric.

“We want stringent punishment for those who were involved in the crime. We will send a team to enquire about the incident,” she said.