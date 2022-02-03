Tripura: COVID-19 Positive Man from Punjab Found Hanging

A truck helper from Punjab's Pathankot who tested positive for COVID-19 was found hanging at a waiting room of a Covid testing centre in North Tripura district, police said on Thursday.

Truck driver Tarsem Singh (48) along with his assistant Balbinder Singh (33) reached Churaibari check gate, the entry point of Tripura from Pathankot on Tuesday night.

They went for test at Churaibari Sales Tax Complex after reacing Tripura as per the mandatory test for those who are coming from outside the state.

After the test Tarsem tested negative, while his helper Balbinder tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, he was taken to a designated room by the health workers before sending him to a quarantine centre at Panisagar.

When a medical team came to Churaibari Sales Tax Complex to take Balbinder, to the Covid quarantine centre, they found his body hanging from a window, reported news agency PTI.



On being alerted, a police team of Churaibari police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body by maintaining Covid protocols, the report said.



"Prima facie it appears, Balbinder Singh, a COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide inside the room by using layers of tracksuit he wore,” said Officer in Charge (OC) of Churaibari police station, Bibash Ranjan Das on Thursday while quoted by PTI.



"A case of Unnatural Death (UD) has been registered for investigation to ascertain what could lead to the death of a Corona patient," Das said.



The OC further said the body has been taken to the district hospital at Dharmanagar for autopsy.

"His family members, who were informed by us about the tragic incident on Wednesday, are expected to arrive here on Thursday. The body will be handed to thm after the autopsy", he added.