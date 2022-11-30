Tripura Would Become Hub of Prosperity in Coming Days: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has asserted that northeastern state of Tripura will turn into the hub of prosperity in the coming days.

Jagdeep Dhankhar iterated this during his maiden visit to Tripura after taking office as Vice President. He visited the state on Tuesday.

Describing his maiden visit to the north eastern state as a memorable one, Dhankhar said that he was touched by the warmth and affection shown by people of Tripura.

Praising the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of the state, the Vice President said that Tripura and other North Eastern states are the pillars of India's Act East Policy.

He said, “Tripura is the land of vibrant culture and glorious history. God has gifted Tripura with scenic beauty and the gift of nature. Mata Tripureswari’s transcendental blessings are there upon the people of Tripura and nothing to fear about any obstacles. Tripura is going to be the hub of prosperity in the coming days for sure.”

Dhankhar also appealed the students to follow fundamental duties as these would help them become better citizens of the country.