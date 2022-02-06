Tripura Man Drinks Acid Mistaking It To Be Alcohol, Dies

A 55-year-old man has died after consuming acid, mistaking it to be alcohol at Lankapura ADC village under Tripura's Khowai district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Karthik Mohan Debbarma, was under the influence of alcohol and drank the whole bottle full of acid and died on the spot.

According to ANI, Debbarma was a habitual drunkard and on the night of the incident, he was in an inebriated condition.

On Saturday, he got excessively drunk at a local country liquor shop and returned home and slept. At midnight, he woke up to drink more, but mistakenly picked up the wrong bottle full of acid kept for rubber processing.

He collapsed soon after and became unconscious. His family members took him to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.