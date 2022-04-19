Tripura Reports Cases of African Swine Fever After Mizoram

After Mizoram, African Swine Fever reported in Tripura. Tripura’s Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD)-run government breeding farm located at Devipur under Sepahijala district has detected cases of African swine fever, reported news agency ANI.

According to the report, over 60 mature pigs died due to unknown reasons, raising an alarm about the flu.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department run disease investigation laboratory, three samples were sent to the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for testing on April 7. The laboratory received a positive report of all the samples on April 13, it said.

Also Read: Tripura CM Calls on Amit Shah, Discusses Issue of Bru Rehabilitation

“Even the symptoms of the pigs now sheltered on the farm also indicate that the contagious disease has already entered the farm. Another report that was supposed to come from Bhopal's National Disease Diagnostic institute is yet to reach Tripura,” they said, as reported by ANI.

Tripura has ordered a mass execution of pigs in different phases after the detection of cases. Reportedly, in the first phase, 8 feet by 8 feet graves had been dug up to bury the infected pigs. Further, all the pigs are being reared in a private capacity.

According to reports, farm workers have been advised to deal with the situation. According to the ARDD's disease investigation laboratory, two task forces of ten people each have been formed to deal with the situation. Reportedly, the two teams are being led by a veterinary officer.

As per reports, the laboratory authorities will also write a letter to the government of India over the swine flu situation.

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, over 700 pigs have been detected with the African swine flu in a little over two months, reported PTI. At least 17 villages in Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, and Saitual districts have been affected due to the outbreak.

Also Read: Arunachal: 3 Buried Alive in Landslide at Kurung Kumey district