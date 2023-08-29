Trishakti Corps Commences Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Chomo Yummo

In a resounding display of unity and determination, the Indian Army has proudly initiated a joint mountaineering expedition in collaboration with the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, aimed at conquering the towering summit of Mt Chomo Yummo in Sikkim.
The launch ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, marked a significant milestone in this endeavor, symbolizing the valor, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment of the Indian Armed Forces.
The expedition embarks on the challenging ascent of Mt Chomo Yummo, a revered peak standing tall at an altitude of 6829 meters in North Sikkim. The peak, often personified as a 'Female Deity,' holds profound cultural significance and attracts skilled mountaineers from across the globe.
Scheduled to conclude in September, this expedition underscores the Indian Army's dedication to preparing its personnel for a wide array of challenges, fostering their precision, skill, and transformative growth. The collaboration between the Indian Army and HMI, Darjeeling, reflects a united front in confronting diverse obstacles.