Two Arunachal Youths Missing Near China Border

Two Arunachal Pradesh youths went missing while they went for a search of medicinal plants at a place near the State’s border with China.

Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu had left for Chaglagam in Anjaw district on August 19 but members of their families lodged a missing-persons complaint on October 9 at the local police station. The two youths are from Goiliang town in the district.

The relatives said they lodged the complaint after searches for the duo went in vain. The search was concentrated in the direction where locals had last spotted the two on August 24.

“We sought the help of the police as we suspect they may have crossed over to China inadvertently,” a member of the missing Tikro’s family said as per reports.

The families also appealed to the Centre, the State government and the Army to help them trace the duo.

Anjaw Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi said the police received a report stating the boys had been missing since going to a border area for collecting herbs. The complaint was registered on October 9.

“We will submit a report to the State government after examining the witnesses, family members and the villagers living near the border. It is common for the locals to explore forests in search of medicinal herbs,” he said.

Mr. Kamsi said the boys could be taking shelter somewhere within the Indian territory near the border. “It takes up to 12 days to reach the site from Goiliang on foot,” he added.

In January, Miram Taron, a youth from the State’s Upper Siang district, had inadvertently crossed over into China while going out in search of medicinal plants in a forest near the border. He was captured by Chinese soldiers and freed a few days later after India had taken up his case at a higher level.