Delhi: Two Held with 1849 Grams of Gold at IGI Airport

A total of 1849 grams of gold was seized at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi by the airport customs preventive officers. This was informed by the customs department on Sunday.
According to reports, the seized gold is worth over Rs. 94 lakhs and two passengers were held in connection to the seizure.
Acting on specific information, the excise department officers made the arrest on Friday.
The two accused, identified as Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani, were residents of Jodhpur and arrived from Dubai when the arrest was made.
The accused were intercepted after their baggage was examined through x-ray and some suspicious x-ray images of black colour were observed.
Upon checking, 1849 grams of assorted gold jewellery having a tariff value of Rs. 94,80,667 were recovered.