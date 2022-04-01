Two Insurgents Apprehended In Manipur

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended two insurgents belonging to the Manipur Tribal Revolutionary Army (MTRA) and UNLF from Imphal East and Imphal West respectively.

As per reports, the security forces launched an operation based on specific information and apprehended an active cadre of MTRA from Poumai Colony in Imphal East.

In another operation, Assam Rifles troops and Manipur police apprehended an active cadre of proscribed group UNLF from Iroisemba in Imphal West.

