Two Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Encounter in J&K's Akhnoor

In a significant operation, security forces gunned down two terrorists as the encounter in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu resumed on Tuesday morning.
The operation began on Monday and has already resulted in the elimination of three terrorists.
The fresh gunfight erupted in a village near the Assan temple in Jogwan, Khour, as security personnel intensified their assault on the remaining two terrorists holed up in the area.
The situation escalated after the terrorists opened fire on an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning. Following the initial engagement, one terrorist was killed later that evening by special forces and NSG commandos.
On Tuesday morning, two explosions were reported, followed by heavy gunfire. Tragically, a four-year-old army dog named Phantom was killed after being struck by a bullet during the operation.
The Army deployed four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles to enhance surveillance and strengthen the cordon around the encounter site, while helicopters were also utilized to locate the hiding terrorists in the surrounding forests.
According to reports, the three terrorists had infiltrated into India from across the border just before the operation commenced. They targeted the army convoy at approximately 6:30 AM, forcing the troops to retaliate, after which the attackers fled towards a nearby forest area before being located in a basement.
In the aftermath of the encounter, the body of one terrorist was recovered. This incident comes on the heels of recent violence in the region, where two soldiers and two civilians lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Baramulla. Additionally, a local doctor and six non-local laborers were killed by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Ganderbal.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has pledged that every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley will be avenged.