UDAN Scheme Soars Higher: 10-Year Extension Announced to Boost Regional Air Connectivity

In a significant announcement, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu confirmed the extension of the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) for an additional 10 years.
This declaration coincided with the celebration of eight years of the UDAN initiative, which aims to enhance regional air connectivity and make air travel more affordable.
Since its launch on October 21, 2016, the UDAN scheme has successfully operationalized 601 routes and 71 airports, playing a crucial role in the growth of regional airlines, job creation, and tourism. The minister emphasized the scheme's impact and its continued importance in fostering connectivity.
Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam noted that the ministry is currently assessing the financial viability of the scheme and streamlining procedures to ensure its effectiveness.
According to a press release from the ministry, a total of 86 aerodromes, including 71 airports, 13 heliports, and 2 water aerodromes, have been operationalized under the scheme, facilitating the travel of over 14.4 million passengers across more than 280,000 flights.
Furthermore, the number of operational airports in India has seen a significant increase from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024, with aspirations to expand this number to 350-400 by 2047.