Ukraine Crisis: 8,000 Stranded Indians Evacuated through Romania

A total of 8,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine since Russia started military attacks in the country have been evacuated through Romania on Wednesday.

As per the government sources, the last flight will depart from Bucharest today.

On Tuesday, all Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy.

Meanwhile, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far under 'Operation Ganga' from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15,521.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had flown 12 missions to bring back 2,467 passengers and carried over 32-tonne relief materials.

Among the civilian flights, 4,575 passengers have been brought from Bucharest by 21 flights, 1,820 passengers from Suceava by 9 flights, 5,571 from Budapest by 28 flights, 909 passengers by 5 flights from Kosice, 2,404 Indians from Rzeszow by 11 flights, and 242 persons by a flight from Kyiv.



Also Read: SC Grants Bail to Convict Involved in Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassination