Ukraine Crisis: Second Flight carrying Indian Nationals leaves for Delhi

The second flight under ‘Operation Ganga’ from Romania’s Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals has taken off for Delhi.

This was stated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. The flight is expected to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 7:45 am on Sunday.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the first batch of Indian passengers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 landed at the Mumbai Airport at around 7.50 pm. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving toany border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.