Unemployment Pushing Indian Youth to Risk Lives in War Zones, Alleges Congress

The Congress today alleged that frustration over unemployment within the country was driving the youth literally to death in war zones like Russia and Israel.
“Desperation over unemployment in the country is driving our jobless youth to death in war zones, literally”, permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee and in charge of the NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar said while addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here today.
Kanhaiya pointed out how the youth were opting for war zones like Russia and Israel, risking themselves into the jaws of death, in desperate search for jobs. He also referred to the death of a youth from Gujarat who had been promised a civilian job but was killed in Ukraine bombardment.
The Congress leader pointed out, about twenty youths were still being kept in Russia forcibly against their wishes. He said they were taken on the pretext of jobs but were being forced into the war.
He said this was because the youth saw no hope for employment opportunity within the country. With the result, he added, they were prepared to risk their lives for jobs in war zones.
He pointed out, the “job mafia” had already got active across the country luring the youth and exploiting their desperation for jobs. He said, people were being recruited for jobs in war torn Israel.
Kanhaiya attributed the widespread unemployment in the country as the main reason for youth risking their lives in war zones. He pointed out, the unemployment rate right now in the country was the highest in the last 45 years. He said, on an average two unemployed youths were committing suicide every hour in the country.
The Congress leader, without mentioning his name, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over such a sensitive matter, although otherwise he (the PM) remains most vocal when it comes to political campaigning.
He also referred to the sharp spurt in the killing of Indian youth and students in countries like the United States, Australia and some European countries. He observed that had the youth found opportunities within the country they would not have been forced to risk their lives in foreign lands.