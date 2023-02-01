Union Budget 2023: Defence Budget Hiked By 13%, Modernisation By 6.5%

Looking to acquire major weapon systems including fighter aircraft, submarines and tanks, the defence services today got a hike of around 13 per cent in their budget for 2023-24 as Rs 5.94 lakh crore were allocated to them, up from the Rs 5.25 lakh crore given last year.

The modernisation budget has also been hiked from Rs 1.52 lakh crore last fiscal to Rs 1.62 lakh crore this fiscal. A significant portion of the modernisation budget would be for the acquisition of weapon systems and equipment from Indian firms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India programme.

The modernisation budget hike amounts to only around 6.5 per cent which is considered as only a moderate hike.

The Indian Air Force is looking to acquire fighter aircraft under its plans for inducting 4.5 generation fighter planes along with investments in the indigenous fighter aircraft development plan.

The Indian Navy is also looking for acquiring fighter aircraft from France but it is not likely to be concluded this year as procedures for the acquisition are yet to be initiated.

The French Rafale aircraft has been chosen by the Indian Navy and recommended for purchase under government to government deal after the completion of trials but the procedures from the defence ministry side such as taking clearance from the defence acquisition council have not yet been taken.

The Navy is focusing on the acquisition of the submarines under Project 75 India but it is likely to take time.

The Army would also be initiating the process to acquire light tanks and artillery guns for its operational requirements on the Ladakh front.

The forces have also initiated a number of projects to acquire weapons systems under the Make in India programme where only Indian companies are allowed to be in the lead.