Union Budget: FM Sitharaman Presents Budget For FY 2022-23 In Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Tuesday began the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23. She began her speech by expressing empathy towards those who died due to Covid-19.

“I want to take a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic”, she said.

A Union Cabinet meeting was held prior to the presentation, which approved the Union Budget for 2022-23, reported ANI.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament, met President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day ahead of the presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat larad and other officials from the Ministry.

The Union Budget was presented in a paperless format in an attempt to go green. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional ‘bahi khata’.