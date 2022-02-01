Union Budget: Opposition Hits Out At Govt, Says Budget Has Nothing To Offer

Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this budget."

"It's an astonishingly disappointing budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, defence or of any other urgent priorities facing the public," said Tharoor.

He then said that the country would have to wait for 25 more years for ‘acche din’ to arrive.

“We are facing terrible inflation and there's no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more years for 'acche din' to arrive," the Congress MP said.

Tharoor also said that as far as digital currency is concerned, the Union government has made a reasonable proposition.

However, the budget lacked substance for common citizens.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “India's salaried and middle class were hoping for relief in times of the pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in direct tax measures. This is a betrayal of India's salaried and middle class”.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government was on a “destructive path” as on one hand, it spoke of protecting the environment and on the other hand, it was promoted ecologically disastrous river-linking projects.

He took to Twitter to write, “On the one hand, the budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other hand, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi government is on a destructive path”.