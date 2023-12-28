Union Cabinet Approves MoU Between Prasar Bharati & Malaysian Public Broadcaster

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the MoU/Agreement signed on November 7 which has an immense potential to strengthen the cooperation in the field of broadcasting, exchange of news, and audio-visual programmes as well as significantly augment India's friendly relations with the country," the statement read.

"These MoUs are going to be crucial in distribution of content in other countries, in developing partnerships with international broadcasters and exploring new strategies to address the demands of new technologies," the statement further read.