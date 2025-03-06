Union Cabinet Approves Rs 3,880 Cr Plan for Livestock Health

The Union Cabinet has approved modifications to the Rs 3,880 crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), introducing a new component - Pashu Aushadhi - for the distribution of high-quality and affordable generic veterinary medicines to farmers.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "A decision related to livestock health has been taken in the Cabinet. ...High quality medicines will be provided under the Pashu Aushadhi component of the scheme."

According to an official statement, Pashu Aushadhi has been introduced as an integral part of the LHDCP scheme for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years, with an overall budget allocation of Rs 3,880 crore.

Vaishnaw highlighted that Pashu Aushadhi would function similarly to the Jan Aushadhi Yojana, ensuring farmers receive cost-effective veterinary medicines. The generic medicines will be made available through PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras and Cooperatives, enhancing accessibility across rural areas.

Additionally, as part of the initiative, traditional veterinary medicine knowledge will be revived and documented, further strengthening indigenous practices in animal healthcare.

To support the implementation of Pashu Aushadhi, the Cabinet has earmarked Rs 75 crore from the total budget for the supply of quality medicines and incentives for their sale, ensuring better livestock healthcare solutions for farmers nationwide.