Union Cabinet Clears 6-Lane Greenfield Highway from JNPA Port to Chowk

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a six-lane access-controlled greenfield high-speed National Highway connecting JNPA Port (Pagote) with Chowk in Maharashtra. The 29.219 km project will be developed under the build, operate, and transfer (BOT) mode at an estimated cost of ₹4,500.62 crore.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the project as part of the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, focusing on improving road connectivity to major and minor ports across India.

The new highway aims to ease congestion and improve logistics efficiency in the region. Currently, vehicles take 2-3 hours to move from JNPA Port to NH-48 and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to traffic bottlenecks at Palaspe Phata, D-Point, Kalamboli Junction, and Panvel. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport set to become operational in 2025, the demand for direct connectivity is expected to rise further.

The highway alignment starts at JNPA Port (NH-348) in Pagote village and extends to the Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-48), while also linking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66). To ensure smooth movement of commercial vehicles, the project includes two tunnels passing through the Sahyadri hills, bypassing the hilly ghat section.

The six-lane corridor is expected to enhance port connectivity, enabling safe and efficient freight movement. Officials believe it will also drive economic growth and development in the regions surrounding Mumbai and Pune.

