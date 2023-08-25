Union Minister Jyotiraditya Releases Book on AAI Airports' Terminal Building Architecture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to showcase the heritage of India’s rich social and cultural diversity and he has played a significant role through his ardent efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of India and putting it on the global map. Thus, following his footsteps, Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia envisaged to combine Indian architectural brilliance with functional ease in existing and upcoming terminal buildings to convey the essence of Indian heritage to each passenger or passer-by. These terminal buildings are imbued with a sense of heritage, making them not just memorable structures but also symbolic expressions of the nation's identity.