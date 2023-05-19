Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Takes Charge Of Ministry Of Earth Sciences

Arunachal Pradesh Politician Kiren Rijiju, on Friday, took charge as Minister of Earth Sciences in New Delhi.
The Minister in his official Twitter handle wrote, “With great humility, I've taken charge as Minister of Earth Sciences at New Delhi. Had first briefing meeting with senior officers & Senior Scientists of the Ministry's various organizations.”
In a recent media address following his assumption of office, Kiren Rijiju highlighted the pivotal role of the ministry in realizing India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Rijiju emphasized his priority of executing the Deep Ocean Mission, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister aimed at exploring polymetallic nodules that contain valuable minerals.
Addressing the media, Rijiju stated that every decision made by the ministry would be centered on the well-being of the common man. He underscored the ministry's responsibility in addressing environmental challenges and harnessing the potential of natural resources.
During the briefing, Rijiju presided over a concise presentation delivered by senior officials, including representatives from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He announced his intention to re-calibrate the entire Weather Forecast System in the coming days, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing weather prediction capabilities for the benefit of the public.
Notably, Rijiju was divested of the law and justice portfolio and reassigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Arjun Ram Meghwal, on the other hand, assumed the independent charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolios.