Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Champions India’s Green Maritime Vision at CBS

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, engaged with the prestigious Blue MBA Executive Programme students at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) today. Highlighting India’s robust economic growth, expanding maritime infrastructure, and green shipping initiatives, Sonowal became the first Indian minister to visit CBS, marking a milestone in India-Denmark maritime cooperation.

The interactive session included notable maritime experts such as Brian Wessel, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority; Leif Christensen, Associate Dean at CBS; and Irene Rosberg, Blue MBA Programme Director. Indian Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat, accompanied the minister.

Minister Sonowal outlined India’s ambitious maritime growth strategy anchored by the Sagarmala Programme and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, focused on sustainable infrastructure, multimodal logistics, and a future-ready maritime ecosystem.

“CBS is a globally respected institution, and the Blue MBA programme in particular stands as a beacon for future-ready leadership in the maritime world. India and Denmark have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship, and our maritime partnership is growing from strength to strength,” said Sonowal.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our maritime policy, and we are committed to achieving Net Zero emissions at major ports by 2047. From green hydrogen to digital shipping, our roadmap is ambitious yet inclusive.”

Sonowal emphasized India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy and its strategic push to become a global maritime hub through green ports, enhanced multimodal connectivity, and digital infrastructure. The minister also highlighted the critical role of India’s maritime workforce, which is projected to grow to nearly 40 million by 2047, with increasing female representation.

“Today, India represents a compelling story of growth that is inclusive, innovative, and sustainable. The aim is to make India the global epicentre for green shipping and clean trade corridors,” Sonowal said.

The Blue MBA cohort consists of senior professionals and alumni from top maritime and logistics companies including Noble Corporation, MAN Energy Solutions, American Bureau of Shipping, and Bureau Veritas. The session explored investment opportunities in India’s maritime sector, public-private partnerships, and policy incentives to promote green shipping.

Minister Sonowal also praised Denmark’s leadership in green maritime technologies and stressed India’s transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to modernize maritime infrastructure while promoting sustainability.

“With a vast coastline and over 90% of its trade by volume moving via the sea, India is one of the world’s foremost maritime nations,” Sonowal stated.

CBS faculty lauded India’s maritime policy reforms and highlighted the growing collaboration between India and Denmark in green shipping, clean energy, and sustainable development.

This visit and dialogue underscore India’s increasing engagement with global academic and professional maritime institutions, strengthening international cooperation to build a sustainable maritime future.

