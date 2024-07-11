Union Minister Sonowal Talks About Boosting Lighthouse Tourism In India

“More than 500,000 tourists visited the Lighthouses between April and June, 2024, validating the vision of transforming these iconic maritime structures into vibrant tourists hotspots as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi ji,” appraised Shri Sonowal.

The new Sound and Light show in Vizhinijam as well as other facilities for tourists will be developed considering every aspect of convenience, especially for the elderly and specially abled people.