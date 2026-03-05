Finland Bats for Permanent UNSC Seat for India

Finland President Alexander Stubb on Thursday expressed strong support for India securing a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling for urgent reforms in global institutions. He made the remarks during a joint press meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UNSC seat for India, Stubb said, is essential to ensure that global governance structures reflect present-day geopolitical realities. He noted that the world is undergoing a significant transition in the global order, with India and other Global South nations playing a decisive role in shaping its direction.

Tack för det varma mottagandet till Indien, premiärminister @narendramodi.



Indien är en viktig partner för Finland. Statsbesöket fördjupar vårt samarbete inom handel, ekonomi, vetenskap och innovation.



Det nyligen ingångna frihandelsavtalet mellan EU och Indien öppnar nya… pic.twitter.com/DnWuxydwXm — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 5, 2026

Call for Multilateral Reforms, Global Balance

Stubb said he would reiterate the need for reforming the multilateral system in his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. According to him, the distribution of power and responsibility within global institutions must align with contemporary global dynamics.

He underlined that discussions with the Indian leadership also focused on pressing security challenges. Referring to ongoing conflicts, Stubb said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has continued for four years and stressed that a durable peace must adhere to United Nations principles.

“A lasting peace can only respect the principles of the United Nations,” he said, adding that ending the war is in everyone’s interest.

India-Finland Convergence on Peace, Rule of Law

Prime Minister Modi echoed similar sentiments during the joint briefing, stating that both India and Finland believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasised that military conflict alone cannot resolve issues, whether in Ukraine or West Asia.

Modi said India would continue to support efforts aimed at the swift end of conflicts and the restoration of peace. He further highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to reform global institutions to address emerging challenges and to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The leaders also discussed enhancing cooperation between India and the European Union, underscoring the broader strategic dimension of India-Finland ties.