UP: 3 Sustain Bullet Injuries During Gunfight at AMU

At least three people sustained bullet injuries after a few bike-borne miscreants opened fire at them at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.
According to reports, a few bike-borne miscreants loaded with guns in their hands were roaming within the university campus creating a panic situation and firing indiscriminately in the VM Hall.
Following this, the armed people reached SS North Hall and began firing rapidly there as well.
In the gunfight, a student of ACN College who came to AMU for some work, Dr Sadiq Ali was injured.
Furthermore, two others, Firoz Alam and Abdullah, also sustained bullet injuries during the incident. The injured were rushed to JN Medical College for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, the police launched a probe into the matter and a search operation is underway to nab the accused.
It is learned that a dispute between two groups of students escalated to an extent that led to a gunfight between them.