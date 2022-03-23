UP: 4 Children Die After Consuming Candies, Probe Ordered

Four children have died in Uttar Pradesh’s Khushninagar on Wednesday allegedly after consuming candies.

Shorty after, all four children fell sick and were rushed to a hospital where they died.

According to their families, the two boys and two girls died after eating candies found at the door of their house. Money was also found at the door.

One family member said that the eldest child picked up the candies outside the house and shared them with the other three.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the death of the four children.

The Chief Minister has given instructions for immediate assistance to the families of the victims and ordered a probe into the matter.

"The whole matter is being investigated. The guilty will not be spared at any cost,” said Superintendent of Police, Sachindra Patel.

“Further investigations will only clear out the doubt of witchcraft in the matter," he added.

