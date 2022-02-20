UP Assembly Polls: Third Phase of Polling Underway for 59 Seats

Polling is underway for the third phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The state recorded a voter turnout of 21.18 percent till 11 am.

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray for 59 seats spread across 16 districts where over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

Polling will also take place in the Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting. The BJP has fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel from the seat.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept Bundelkhand in 2017, the SP considers at least eight districts in this region namely Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Auraiya as its strongholds.

The polling will continue till 6pm in the evening.