UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s picture defaced in Hoardings

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered two cases against unidentified persons for defacing pictures of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in several posters and hoardings of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Firozabad on Saturday.

The District Magistrate of Firozabad, Ravi Ranjan said that the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation. He also confirmed that two FIRs have been lodged and teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings have been changed.

“The CCTV footage in the areas is being watched and action will be taken against those engaged in this criminal act”, stated district magistrate Firozabad.

Meanwhile, the incident has led to anger amongst BJP leaders and supporters who were seen protesting at the site.