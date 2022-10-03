UP: Massive Fire at Durga Puja Pandal Kills 2

A massive fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh where two people were killed and 60 others sustained injuries on Sunday.

The police said the fire broke out at 9 pm in UP’s Bhadohi when aarti was being performed at the pandal.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

The 60 injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that around 150 people were inside the pandal at the time of incident.

A probe has been launched to investigate the matter, he added.