UP: Six Killed In Cylinder Blast In Sikandrabad

At least six people were killed in a tragic cylinder blast in Ashapuri Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Monday evening.
City Magistrate Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi confirmed that six bodies—three male and three female—were brought to the district hospital for post-mortem.
"These are the victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. While I can't confirm the total number of casualties, six bodies have been brought here," Paryadarshi said.
Earlier, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh had reported five deaths. The blast occurred between 8:30 and 9 pm, with 18-19 people present in the house at the time.
"Eight individuals were rescued, with five confirmed dead and three critically injured. One of the injured remains in serious condition, but treatment is ongoing," Singh said.
Rescue and relief efforts were underway, with teams from the fire brigade, police, municipal corporation, medical services, and NDRF on site.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and instructed authorities to ensure swift relief and rescue operations, as well as a thorough investigation into the cause of the blast.