UPI Transactions Surge in 2025; Daily Value Crosses Rs 90,000 Crore

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India have witnessed significant growth in 2025, both in terms of transaction value and volume, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The data underscores UPI’s increasing role as a backbone of India’s digital payments ecosystem.

Advertisment

The report revealed that the average daily transaction value on UPI rose from Rs 75,743 crore in January to Rs 80,919 crore in July. The upward trend accelerated further in August, with the average daily value reaching Rs 90,446 crore. The sustained growth reflects a growing reliance on UPI for a wide range of payments across the country.

UPI transaction volumes have also surged sharply. The average daily transactions grew by 127 million during the first eight months of 2025, reaching 675 million in August compared with January. This indicates that more Indians are increasingly using UPI for everything from small transfers to high-value payments.

The report highlighted the banks driving UPI growth. State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the top remitter, processing 5.2 billion transactions—nearly 3.4 times more than the second-largest remitter. Public sector banks continue to dominate remittance activity.

On the beneficiary side, Yes Bank led the pack with close to 8.0 billion transactions, suggesting private banks are increasingly preferred for receiving payments.

For the first time, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) released state-level UPI data, providing insights into regional adoption patterns. Maharashtra leads the country with a 9.8% share in July, followed by Karnataka at 5.5% and Uttar Pradesh at 5.3%.

ALSO READ: UPI Rises to Top: Beats Visa in Global Transactions Game