Urination Incident: Air India Bans Accused for 4 Months

Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi has been banned for four months by the airlines.

Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6. He had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra after the entire incident.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.