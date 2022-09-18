USAID & UNICEF launches TV Series ‘Duur Se Namaste’

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) formally launched the Doordarshan and YouTube series titled ‘Duur Se Namaste’ (Greetings from a distance!) at an event held in New Delhi on Sunday.

‘Duur Se Namaste’, a fictional Hindi series developed in an entertainment-education format, highlights the challenges of a post-pandemic world and promotes the adoption of healthy behaviors and practices.

Weaving messages on COVID-19 vaccine promotion and the need to continue COVID-19 appropriate behavior, the series includes tips for navigating mental health issues for children and young people and supporting children’s learning recovery as they return to school.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director (National Health Mission), Ms Roli Singh and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ms. Neerja Sekhar were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration.

Sharing the vision on the edutainment series, Ms. Veena Reddy, Mission Director of USAID India said, “COVID-19 knows no borders and no one is safe until everyone is safe. USAID is proud to support Duur Se Namaste, which highlights the challenges of life in the new normal, and ways to navigate these through good health practices."

Reiterating the commitment of Doordarshan, Mr. Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati and DG, Doordarshan said, “Duur Se Namaste is a very relevant show in the present times and as India’s Public Service Broadcaster, it is our mandate to ensure that such shows reach the public. We are happy to have this partnership with UNICEF and look forward to continuing our work together for public welfare.”

A theatrical film on Duur Se Namaste was screened at the event, taking the audience through the main story, showing how the messages of vaccine promotion and COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) have been interwoven in the entertainment education series. The event also included a panel with the show’s lead actors Ankit Raizada, Dolly Chawla and Atul Parchure moderated by Manav Rath and Mannish Singh, from the creative team.

The series is produced by National Film Award winner and Padmashee, Nil Madhav Panda’s production house, Elleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd.

The edutainment series Duur Se Namaste has been on air on DD National at primetime slots since August 14, 2022. The show is broadcast every Sunday from 11 am to 12 noon, with repeat telecasts on Saturdays from 6 to 7 pm. The show is also available on 'Duur Se Namaste' Youtube channel.