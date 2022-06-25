USTM Felicitates 137 Toppers of Class X & XII from Assam & Meghalaya

In its traditional gesture of inspiring, recognizing and honouring brilliant students, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in association with ERD Foundation of Guwahati on Saturday felicitated all the rank holders of class X and XII under the State Boards of Meghalaya and Assam for their outstanding results.

Among the 137 rank holders who were present in the occasion coming from different parts of Assam and Meghalaya include HSLC and AHM toppers under SEBA from Assam and SSLC and HSSLC toppers in Arts, Science and Commerce under MBOSE from Meghalaya.

The achievers were presented with mementos, certificates and cash awards in the presence of distinguished dignitaries at a glorious function which was supported by Vision 50 Academy, the competitive examination coaching centre of ERDF.

All the first rank holders were handed over with Rs 20,000 cash award each, all the second rank holders received Rs 10,000 cash award each while the rest of the rank holders received Rs 5,000 cash awards each along with citation and certificates.