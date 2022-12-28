Uttar Pradesh: 5 of Same Family Killed in House Fire in Mau

Five members of a family died after a fire broke out in a house at Shahpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday night.

Soon after being informed about the incident, relief teams including the fire brigade and medical teams were rushed to the spot. The fire tenders deployed brought the fire under control.

All the five bodies were retreived and their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said, "Five members of a family including a woman, an adult and three minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj Police Station in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical and relief teams reached the spot."

"The initial report stated that fire ignited from the stove," he added.

Meanwhile, Rs 4 lakh compensation will also be provided in regard to the case.