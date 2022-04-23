Uttar Pradesh: 5 Of a Family Brutally Killed in Prayagraj

In a dreadful incident, five members of a family were found dead inside their home at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Police suspected that they were all attacked and killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to reports, the house was also set on fire after the crime. The incident has sent shock waves among the locals as cases of mass murder have been reported earlier in the district as well.

According to police, the case is being investigated and the district SP reached the site with a team and forensic experts soon after the incident was reported.

According to a Zee News report, ADG Prashant Kumar took cognizance of the case and said that it is a crime of a very serious nature.

Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh said, “This incident is of a very seious crome. STF has been sent to the spot. The motive behind the crime will be revealed after a preliminary investigation.”

However, locals said that all the family members were sleeping in the courtyard due to the weather when they were brutally attacked by some unidentified men.

Locals noticed smoke coming out from the residence and when they rushed to the spot, they found that 5 members were brutally killed.

The police have launched an investigation but have not been able to ascertain the cause behind the murders yet.

Also Read: IIT-Madras Turns COVID-19 Hotspot, 55 Students Test Positive