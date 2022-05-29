Uttar Pradesh: 7 Killed, 9 Injured As Bus Collides with Truck

At least seven people were killed and nine injured when a tourist bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The bus was on its way to Ayodhya. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar, a bus carrying 16 people from Karnataka was going to Ayodhya when the incident happened at Naniha market in the Motipur area as it entered the opposite lane, a Time Now report said.

An oncoming truck crashed into the bus killing five people, including the driver, on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the report said.

Nine people have been admitted to a nearby hospital and currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

The police has taken cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation into it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured get good medical treatment.