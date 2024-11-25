Uttar Pradesh: Car-Bus Collision in Hardoi Leaves 5 Dead, 4 Injured

In a tragic road accident on Sunday, five people lost their lives, and four others were injured when a car collided with a bus at the Gauri Nagar intersection in the Mallawan Kotali area of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The collision occurred when the car, returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur, crashed into a bus coming back from another wedding in Baghuali.

According to ASP East Nripendra Kumar, "The accident took place when a car returning from a wedding procession in Kanpur collided with a bus returning from a wedding procession in Baghuali at the Gauri Nagar intersection in the Mallawan Kotwali area. Five people have died, and four have been injured."

The injured victims were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital, with authorities confirming that none of the injuries were major. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. "Police officials arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information and took swift action," Kumar added.

In response to the tragic incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also directed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper medical care. Relief efforts are ongoing as per the Chief Minister's instructions.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, another accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway between Agra and Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. A canter collided with two cars, injuring eight people.