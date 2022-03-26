Uttar Pradesh: Free Ration Scheme Extended for 3 Months

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme in the state for three months. This was decided during the first cabinet meeting of the Yodi Adiytanath led 2.0 government.

The free ration scheme has been extended till June 30, 2022, CM Adityanath announced at a press conference after the meeting.

"We have decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from March 31 till June 30. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," Adityanath said in Lucknow.

The scheme provides for an additional five kilograms of food grain per household per month.

On Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the first decision of the new cabinet, which will be implemented in a transparent manner."

Yogi Adityanath took oath on Friday for a second consecutive term as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, heading a team which has 32 new faces and a new deputy CM in Brajesh Pathak who made a strong entry at Dinesh Sharma’s cost.

